Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 5:38 pm
silvertail-wolf
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 159
We have to win tomorrow (just stating the obvious) if we don't then the ones who are wearing the infamous rose coloured specs need to see a therapist
After the Catalans game today we will find it impossible to escape the middle 8's
As I said in an earlier post this week we are playing as bad as the dragons who are completely rudderless and we really could be facing next season in the Championship
I don't understand how we got to this point as Losing Sandow isn't the reason for such a poor season
Next week it's the QF and even if we somehow managed to beat Wigan that's as far as well go and then get annihilated in the semi by either Cas Leeds or Salford
We arr all hurting but I'd rather be earning 6 figures and hurting rather than paying to watch it
Its the last chance saloon wire

Re: A MUST WIN

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:21 pm
wire-flyer

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 23
Yep, Huddersfield looking stronger now, top 8 looking even more unlikely

Re: A MUST WIN

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:36 pm
easyWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 207
Location: Dubai
Not sure top 8 was ever on the cards to be honest after the first few games. That winning streak was a string of totally unconvincing victories.

Both Warrington and Catalans in real danger of the drop now. Widnes may be losing again but they look more capable than us especiallly with Chase pulling the strings.

By leaving the coaching crisis so long we've missed out on potential replacements. The lack of communication from the very top suggests the management and the coaching team are as rudderless as the squad. It's one hell of a mess and no one seems to be taking a firm grip on the situation.

Re: A MUST WIN

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:52 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6594
Location: Home sweet home
not a chance on earth will we go down...as someone posted on another thread super league will be unchanged...get a grip

Re: A MUST WIN

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:22 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5299
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
sir adrian morley wrote:
not a chance on earth will we go down...as someone posted on another thread super league will be unchanged...get a grip


Last year Salford won 10 (TEN) games in the regular season and were looking half decent.They finished 10th and got the extra home game, but they still ended up in the million pound game and were a last minute drop goal away from going down...

You probably watched all that yourself and didn't need me to explain it but I felt I had to because some people believe we are too good to go down.... :shock:

I believe we are perfect candidates to go down because our team lacks quality players, lacks general skill, lacks leadership on and off the park,and also because so many are moving on, lacks desire, enthusiasm and the motivation to stay up.

we saw it coming in 2002 and we reacted and Got Cullen in sharpish and he saved us from relegation.
For me, there is a real concern about our lack of concern. :?

:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: A MUST WIN

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:48 pm
wire-flyer

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 23
I'm about 80% confident we'll stay up if (when) we end up in the qualifiers

Re: A MUST WIN

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:50 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6594
Location: Home sweet home
the flying biscuit wrote:
Last year Salford won 10 (TEN) games in the regular season and were looking half decent.They finished 10th and got the extra home game, but they still ended up in the million pound game and were a last minute drop goal away from going down...

You probably watched all that yourself and didn't need me to explain it but I felt I had to because some people believe we are too good to go down.... :shock:

I believe we are perfect candidates to go down because our team lacks quality players, lacks general skill, lacks leadership on and off the park,and also because so many are moving on, lacks desire, enthusiasm and the motivation to stay up.

we saw it coming in 2002 and we reacted and Got Cullen in sharpish and he saved us from relegation.
For me, there is a real concern about our lack of concern. :?

:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:

i do share your lack of concern and like every one on here want the best for our club but if we cant beat halifax toulouse feth batley etc then i agree ship us out to championship.along with baeting widnes leigh or hudds

Re: A MUST WIN

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:57 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3075
Location: warrington
I remember years back they said the same thing about Nottingham Forest.

