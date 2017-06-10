WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A MUST WIN

A MUST WIN

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 5:38 pm
silvertail-wolf
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 159
We have to win tomorrow (just stating the obvious) if we don't then the ones who are wearing the infamous rose coloured specs need to see a therapist
After the Catalans game today we will find it impossible to escape the middle 8's
As I said in an earlier post this week we are playing as bad as the dragons who are completely rudderless and we really could be facing next season in the Championship
I don't understand how we got to this point as Losing Sandow isn't the reason for such a poor season
Next week it's the QF and even if we somehow managed to beat Wigan that's as far as well go and then get annihilated in the semi by either Cas Leeds or Salford
We arr all hurting but I'd rather be earning 6 figures and hurting rather than paying to watch it
Its the last chance saloon wire

Users browsing this forum: DAVE@CAS1990, easyWire, Hicks Is A God, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, rchick, silvertail-wolf, Wire Weaver and 211 guests

