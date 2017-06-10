We have to win tomorrow (just stating the obvious) if we don't then the ones who are wearing the infamous rose coloured specs need to see a therapist

After the Catalans game today we will find it impossible to escape the middle 8's

As I said in an earlier post this week we are playing as bad as the dragons who are completely rudderless and we really could be facing next season in the Championship

I don't understand how we got to this point as Losing Sandow isn't the reason for such a poor season

Next week it's the QF and even if we somehow managed to beat Wigan that's as far as well go and then get annihilated in the semi by either Cas Leeds or Salford

We arr all hurting but I'd rather be earning 6 figures and hurting rather than paying to watch it

Its the last chance saloon wire