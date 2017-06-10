WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Top Four

Top Four

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 5:36 pm
BP1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Sep 04, 2005 3:00 pm
Posts: 756
Location: In the land of wishful thinking once more. Patiently waiting for our time to finally arrive.
Now that we have finally put to bed any lingering doubts about the, frankly ludicrous, prospects of having to play our nearest & dearest come August/September, it is time to look outwards and upwards. In other words, it's time to discuss top four prospects.

There are 12 rounds remaining (in total) and we are on 23 points. The top five currently contains two teams, Salford and Wakefield, for whom this is uncharted territory and as such there are unanswered questions as to their ability to stay the distance all the way to Round 30.

I reckon that if we can win 7 out of our remaining 12 league games, then that will probably be enough for us to claim a top four spot and with it a shot at reaching Old Trafford. We might even get away with six victories in these remaining games.

Obviously the fixture list is going to feature multiple games against other sides who also have eyes on the big prize, and the Challenge Cup may still prove to be a distraction as it was twelve months ago, but we really should be setting our sights high from this point onwards, especially as, in my opinion, Wigan and Warrington are almost certainly out of contention for a top four spot.

There's a feeling that the business end of the season really starts with next weeks massive cup game and hopefully we will begin to find some decent consistency with which to build on from here on in.

So, it's all to play for. Let us hope that 2017 can bring forth memories to match those of 2016.
I've been on the internet and have already got a sense of the fans' passion for the club. They are very fanatical - Peter Gentle 12th September 2011.

Money doesn't talk it swears, Obscenity who really cares, Propaganda all is phony.

I'm the son and heir of a shyness which is criminally vulgar.

Hanging on in quiet desperation is the English way.

A man who lives in hell can still aspire to heaven.

Re: Top Four

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:13 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25797
We really need to up our consistency to be top 4. We have far too many performances in us at the minute where we can go out and beat cas with 12 men, comfortably beat Salford away with 6 players missing or just as easily lose at home to leigh or ship 50 points in consecutive weeks.

I'm still hoping we've had a low key approach with a focus on finishing well and these poor performances have been down to that mindset but I'm far from convinced it is

Re: Top Four

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:15 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24745
Location: West Yorkshire
The good thing for us (in one way) is that home advantage isn't so much - we often play our best rugby away from the KCOM, so Top 2 isn't maybe so important. Having said that I wouldn't want to be going to Castleford to get a result.

It all depends on injuries for me. We've had more than our fair share so far and have ridden the situation OK. If we can get bodies back for the second half I think we can challenge. Last year losing Sneyd for a period of 8 weeks at this point would have meant probably not getting to Wembley with Pryce permanently crocked, Abdull not ready and Carlos out of position. Being able to field Connor and Kelly there is far better cover - question remains whether enough to see off high performing teams. The Cas cup game is massive for confidence and momentum.
Image

Users browsing this forum: *H*FC, B&WFAN, Beanman, bellyboy, BP1, C for Cuckoo, ComeOnYouUll, davey37, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, Google Adsense [Bot], Irregular Hoops, K-Diddy, knockersbumpMKII, Patterdale, Paul Hamilton, Raggytash, shauney, weighman, Zuider and 253 guests

