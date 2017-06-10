Now that we have finally put to bed any lingering doubts about the, frankly ludicrous, prospects of having to play our nearest & dearest come August/September, it is time to look outwards and upwards. In other words, it's time to discuss top four prospects.



There are 12 rounds remaining (in total) and we are on 23 points. The top five currently contains two teams, Salford and Wakefield, for whom this is uncharted territory and as such there are unanswered questions as to their ability to stay the distance all the way to Round 30.



I reckon that if we can win 7 out of our remaining 12 league games, then that will probably be enough for us to claim a top four spot and with it a shot at reaching Old Trafford. We might even get away with six victories in these remaining games.



Obviously the fixture list is going to feature multiple games against other sides who also have eyes on the big prize, and the Challenge Cup may still prove to be a distraction as it was twelve months ago, but we really should be setting our sights high from this point onwards, especially as, in my opinion, Wigan and Warrington are almost certainly out of contention for a top four spot.



There's a feeling that the business end of the season really starts with next weeks massive cup game and hopefully we will begin to find some decent consistency with which to build on from here on in.



So, it's all to play for. Let us hope that 2017 can bring forth memories to match those of 2016.