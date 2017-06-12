Your're right Lachlan Burr was on special dispensation, but how about this, one from left field, British players that aren't quite cutting it in the NRL or not playing enough minutes. Greg Eden ripping the competition apart at Castleford, played 3 times for Brisbane, 1 year stay, Joe Burgess Sydney roosters and Souths (Souths did offer him an extension but he went back to Wigan) 1 year stay, Jordan Turner now back at Huddersfield and looking like the player we all knew he could be, 8 months at Canberra. All i'm saying is players like Joe Greenwood, Dan Sargison and Elliot Whitehead, have struggled this year, maybe through injury i'm not sure and Whitehead did have a stella first season at Canberra. We could also look at the Wayne Bennet playbook and get somebody who's granny once visited Blackpool and holds a British passport, McQueen for England ?



I'm sure there many more knowledgeable than me on what players can claim to be from the EU, or developement zones, suggestions would be welcome.