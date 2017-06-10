Mookachaka wrote: Are you sure? Would Drinkwater be German & Vea Tongan, is that how we get around it?



Surely that can't be right?

That wasn't what we had. Pretty sure that is the rule. 7 non fed players, upto 5 of them can be overseas. It is in the rfl collection of pdfs on their website but I can't be bothered to search it from my phone.