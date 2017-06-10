WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Quota spaces

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Quota spaces

 
Post a reply

Re: Quota spaces

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:36 pm
Mookachaka Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1040
DemonUK wrote:
7 non fed spots. Only 5 I think can be Oz and Nz


Are you sure? Would Drinkwater be German & Vea Tongan, is that how we get around it?

Surely that can't be right?

Re: Quota spaces

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:47 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1574
Mookie Chaka Khan has forgotten Cory *I forgot Mitch* so contracted for 2018 are -

Paterson
Stewart
Brown
Drinky
Vea
Pellisier
Maria
Goodwin
(8)

+ Mortimer would be (9)

How on Earth is that going to fit ?

Do Pellisier & Maria not count as they are Europeans ?
Last edited by Ste100Centurions on Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:48 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Quota spaces

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:48 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3470
Its quite obvious,we have quota spot players leaving prior to the end of their contracts.Or it just wouldn't happen,would it!
Image

Re: Quota spaces

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:52 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1574
atomic wrote:
Its quite obvious,we have quota spot players leaving prior to the end of their contracts.Or it just wouldn't happen,would it!

Well, we know that Dayne has announced his retirement & that Tonga's contract will expire & not be renewed, but I have already discounted them.

Unless the 2 Frenchmen don't count *being Europeans* then someone has to leave by other means !

*Disclaimer* I am not fully sure of the quota rules*

Re: Quota spaces

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 10:58 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3470
Well if an NRL stand-off is due in before the 8's,the only way to accommodate that is to pay Tonga a couple of months wages owed.Same with Dayne his retirement might be before the end of the season..
Image

Re: Quota spaces

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:18 am
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16228
Location: Warrington
Mookachaka wrote:
Are you sure? Would Drinkwater be German & Vea Tongan, is that how we get around it?

Surely that can't be right?


That wasn't what we had. Pretty sure that is the rule. 7 non fed players, upto 5 of them can be overseas. It is in the rfl collection of pdfs on their website but I can't be bothered to search it from my phone.
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: Quota spaces

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:35 am
Mookachaka Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1040
Yeah I cba looking hahaha.... we'll be right, 2 in 2 out, with Tonga deregistered if we sign Mortimer.

How many games has Tonga played over the past 2 years?

Re: Quota spaces

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:46 am
Dick Jones User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22589
Location: Leigh
This season Burr so not on quota next season he expulsion be if he stays
L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: CliffB08, Dick Jones, Genehunt, Honest Joe, kiwileyther, Mookachaka, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, shropshire-leyther, Tipster Ste, tiptop and 210 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,4831,79176,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
YORK  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM