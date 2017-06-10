Mookachaka Free-scoring winger



DemonUK wrote: 7 non fed spots. Only 5 I think can be Oz and Nz



Are you sure? Would Drinkwater be German & Vea Tongan, is that how we get around it?



Mookie Chaka Khan has forgotten Cory *I forgot Mitch* so contracted for 2018 are -



Paterson

Stewart

Brown

Drinky

Vea

Pellisier

Maria

Goodwin

(8)



+ Mortimer would be (9)



How on Earth is that going to fit ?



Do Pellisier & Maria not count as they are Europeans ?

Its quite obvious,we have quota spot players leaving prior to the end of their contracts.Or it just wouldn't happen,would it! Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger



atomic wrote: Its quite obvious,we have quota spot players leaving prior to the end of their contracts.Or it just wouldn't happen,would it!

Well, we know that Dayne has announced his retirement & that Tonga's contract will expire & not be renewed, but I have already discounted them.



Unless the 2 Frenchmen don't count *being Europeans* then someone has to leave by other means !



Well if an NRL stand-off is due in before the 8's,the only way to accommodate that is to pay Tonga a couple of months wages owed.Same with Dayne his retirement might be before the end of the season.. DemonUK

That wasn't what we had. Pretty sure that is the rule. 7 non fed players, upto 5 of them can be overseas. It is in the rfl collection of pdfs on their website but I can't be bothered to search it from my phone.



Surely that can't be right?



