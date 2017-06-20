|
Jake the Peg wrote:
I recorded that and watched it back sunday. It's always interesting what current players have to say and I thought tomkins came up with some interesting stuff. Good to see peacock lining his pockets instead of watching championship rugby in east hull although I don;t find his insights into the game particularly insightful. wilkin and tomkins are much better
Yeah Tompkins and Wilkin were good but I really didn't think much of peacock and that surprised me, given his stature in the game. It was great however to see three blokes champing at the bit to discuss the match and sharing their thoughts. I would like more of this in future since I don't feel we get enough from sky or BBC SL show. For some reason the chat on the SL show is very mundane and uninspiring
Tue Jun 20, 2017 8:50 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
I recorded that and watched it back sunday. It's always interesting what current players have to say and I thought tomkins came up with some interesting stuff. Good to see peacock lining his pockets instead of watching championship rugby in east hull although I don;t find his insights into the game particularly insightful. wilkin and tomkins are much better
I'd be fuming if that was Motu Tony, the Rovers fans have just excepted it though, it's like he can do no wrong.
Great player, but you have to question if he is the right man for the job at Rovers.
Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:06 am
Dave K. wrote:
Jake the Peg wrote:
I recorded that and watched it back sunday. It's always interesting what current players have to say and I thought tomkins came up with some interesting stuff. Good to see peacock lining his pockets instead of watching championship rugby in east hull although I don;t find his insights into the game particularly insightful. wilkin and tomkins are much better
I'd be fuming if that was Motu Tony, the Rovers fans have just excepted it though, it's like he can do no wrong.
Great player, but you have to question if he is the right man for the job at Rovers.
I've got to admit that I thought Peacock for been seen as a leader & all his success at Leeds he really is bloody awful to listen too. Hate to say it but thought both Wilkin & Tomkins were very good, Peacock on the other hand for me personally was not good at all.
Peacock just seems to be more about self promotion of himself than anything else, but can't believe he was there when Rovers were playing and agree if it were the other way round and Motu was there as Hull fan I'd be a little peeved.
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
Tue Jun 20, 2017 9:38 am
Chris71 wrote:
I've got to admit that I thought Peacock for been seen as a leader & all his success at Leeds he really is bloody awful to listen too. Hate to say it but thought both Wilkin & Tomkins were very good, Peacock on the other hand for me personally was not good at all.
Peacock just seems to be more about self promotion of himself than anything else, but can't believe he was there when Rovers were playing and agree if it were the other way round and Motu was there as Hull fan I'd be a little peeved.
I don't really follow the championship but does he still work for Rovers ?
Tue Jun 20, 2017 11:03 am
steve_norton wrote:
I don't really follow the championship but does he still work for Rovers ?
I think so, but there's precious little to prove he does (in fact, there is more to suggest he doesn't)
Tue Jun 20, 2017 1:52 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
I couldn't understand why we didn't go wide left more after talanoa cut through their defence with ease for his try. It seemed after that we didn't move it wide that way at all despite some good field position early on
I would also like to see Talanoa take the ball up from the play the ball in motion rather than his usual standing start.he would make another 5 or 10 metres if he did
Tue Jun 20, 2017 2:14 pm
bonaire wrote:
I would also like to see Talanoa take the ball up from the play the ball in motion rather than his usual standing start.he would make another 5 or 10 metres if he did
Depends on the play the ball though doesn't it. For a standard PTB at 'normal' speed, if you pick it up from dummy half in motion to make a scoot then you'll get easily telegraphed by the markers & A defenders as they know where you're going before you've even picked it up. At quick PTB's our players already do this & make decent yards.
Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:02 pm
Dave K. wrote:
I'd be fuming if that was Motu Tony, the Rovers fans have just excepted it though, it's like he can do no wrong.
Great player, but you have to question if he is the right man for the job at Rovers.
what the hell can a kr supporter do about it, we don't except or accept
his television appearances hudge can make a bad call as can pearson they are the paymasters , he may have a contract with the bbc that overrides his kr role , he is not a coach of the team so wgaf
Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:06 pm
rover 2000 wrote:
what the hell can a kr supporter do about it, we don't except or accept
his television appearances hudge can make a bad call as can pearson they are the paymasters , he may have a contract with the bbc that overrides his kr role , he is not a coach of the team so wgaf
agree, wgaf
Tue Jun 20, 2017 3:14 pm
rover 2000 wrote:
what the hell can a kr supporter do about it, we don't except or accept
his television appearances hudge can make a bad call as can pearson they are the paymasters , he may have a contract with the bbc that overrides his kr role , he is not a coach of the team so wgaf
He's a man of many talents:
BBC Pundit
England Team Manager
Motivational Speaker
Newspaper Columnist
Radio Summariser
Rugby Camp EntrepreneurHull KR Head of Rugby wgaf
