Jake the Peg wrote:
I recorded that and watched it back sunday. It's always interesting what current players have to say and I thought tomkins came up with some interesting stuff. Good to see peacock lining his pockets instead of watching championship rugby in east hull although I don;t find his insights into the game particularly insightful. wilkin and tomkins are much better
Yeah Tompkins and Wilkin were good but I really didn't think much of peacock and that surprised me, given his stature in the game. It was great however to see three blokes champing at the bit to discuss the match and sharing their thoughts. I would like more of this in future since I don't feel we get enough from sky or BBC SL show. For some reason the chat on the SL show is very mundane and uninspiring