Dave K. wrote: Jake the Peg wrote: I recorded that and watched it back sunday. It's always interesting what current players have to say and I thought tomkins came up with some interesting stuff. Good to see peacock lining his pockets instead of watching championship rugby in east hull although I don;t find his insights into the game particularly insightful. wilkin and tomkins are much better



Great player, but you have to question if he is the right man for the job at Rovers. I'd be fuming if that was Motu Tony, the Rovers fans have just excepted it though, it's like he can do no wrong.Great player, but you have to question if he is the right man for the job at Rovers.

I've got to admit that I thought Peacock for been seen as a leader & all his success at Leeds he really is bloody awful to listen too. Hate to say it but thought both Wilkin & Tomkins were very good, Peacock on the other hand for me personally was not good at all.Peacock just seems to be more about self promotion of himself than anything else, but can't believe he was there when Rovers were playing and agree if it were the other way round and Motu was there as Hull fan I'd be a little peeved.