Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2017 12:21 pm
Posts: 19
Location: Kick'n'clap country!
tigersteve wrote:
I completely agree BTW. At times i felt we were too over confident whereas you were too under confident. Not for one moment do i think we deserved any more than what we got out of the game. Was just trying to add my perspective
Fantastic game, brilliant atmosphere, great result for us. I think some of us need to be as gracious in victory as the vast majority of Cas fans seem to be in defeat! In my book they're the most welcome visitors to the KCom and it's always a pleasure to go to the Jungle.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:17 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25867
tigersteve wrote:
Well done on the win and I think it was well deserved but after reading some of the comments on here degrading Cas, some people seem to have forgot the you only beat us by 8 points. Yeah you were far superior to us for around 75 minutes of the game but to only win by 8 points (4 penalty goals) should also raise questions for your coach and squad. You should of beat us by at least another couple of scores really.
However, i believe Cas and Hull are 2 evenly matched teams with contrasting styles which would make for a great grand final. FWIW, I think we missed Moors, Cook and Springer yesterday, Larroyer and Foster have done well but against a massive Hull pack, the 3 injured would of made a world of difference (not saying we would of won). Not using that as an excuse as the 17 that took the field yesterday were our best 17.
Anyway, good luck for the semi's.
We definitely should have won by more given our dominance and I think had cas enjoyed the same over us we'd have been looking at a hefty drubbing. Still, the objective is to win but I think we will need to be better to beat the whinos
Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:18 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25867
Homenaway wrote:
Fantastic game, brilliant atmosphere, great result for us. I think some of us need to be as gracious in victory as the vast majority of Cas fans seem to be in defeat! In my book they're the most welcome visitors to the KCom and it's always a pleasure to go to the Jungle.
You should have a look on the cas forum where most claim they only lost due to a mix of their poor play and bentham being completely one sided. There are a few dissenters but they get shouted down by the mob
Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:24 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1533
davey37 wrote:
Who knows what would have happened if we had gone for touch instead of kicking for goal but in the end they won us the game.
I think, however, it was more about managing the conditions and preserving our players energies.
For the last 10 minutes or so of the first half we looked knackered. Especially the forwards and we couldn't afford for that to happen later in the game.
Or who knows what would have happened had we not gifted Castlefords tries.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:28 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1533
Homenaway wrote:
Fantastic game, brilliant atmosphere, great result for us. I think some of us need to be as gracious in victory as the vast majority of Cas fans seem to be in defeat! In my book they're the most welcome visitors to the KCom and it's always a pleasure to go to the Jungle.
Most of us in Hull like Castleford and their fans but to blame the referee is ridiculous.
I thought Bentham has a good game yesterday and blew his whistle only when it was necessary
Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:35 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10298
bonaire wrote:
Or who knows what would have happened had we not gifted Castlefords tries.
watched it again this afternoon, 18 points came off penalties and shauls' knock on
Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:05 pm
Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1604
number 6 wrote:
watched it again this afternoon, 18 points came off penalties and shauls' knock on
Me to, thought bentham got most decisions right, we should of had 30 points on them before given them a chance to post any points.talonoa mom for me after watching again, watts and bowden very good to
Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:25 pm
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3401
Location: West Hull
bonaire wrote:
Or who knows what would have happened had we not gifted Castlefords tries.
What sort of response is that?
I gave my reason why I think we went for goal.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:44 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1730
Location: Hull
Pretty sure early on in the game, in the set before Carlos intercepted, Bentham only gave us 5 tackles. Mini got tackled and he blew for turnover and none of the players looked like they knew it was the last. At the time I thought back about who had ran it in and unless I'm wrong only Shaul, Fonua, Watts, Manu and Mini got tackled.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:20 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3761
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Jake the Peg wrote:
You should have a look on the cas forum where most claim they only lost due to a mix of their poor play and bentham being completely one sided. There are a few dissenters but they get shouted down by the mob
FFS you're always complaining about something, are you a woman??
There are also plenty of Cas fans saying the excuses are BS and the penalties were justified and they were beaten by the better team.
It's like saying some comments by X fans from x team represents all fans, it's pretty clear if you've read their forum properly (or I guess you haven't otherwise you'd have read those denouncing the excuses) that there are plenty who aren't stating it was down to the ref/Cas playaed poorly.
I don't think Cas were as good as they have being but then we sapped them, got on our feet quickly (thus pressuring them to niggle at the PYB) and defensively we were excellent so as much as Cas weren't on their a game we made them look a bit ordinary at times because of what the players were doing to conteract them.
In that the players and Radford should take all the plaudits because as I said earlier in the thread it was our best disciplined game all season and the mental fortitude/tenacity was exceptional
