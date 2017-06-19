tigersteve wrote: Well done on the win and I think it was well deserved but after reading some of the comments on here degrading Cas, some people seem to have forgot the you only beat us by 8 points. Yeah you were far superior to us for around 75 minutes of the game but to only win by 8 points (4 penalty goals) should also raise questions for your coach and squad. You should of beat us by at least another couple of scores really.



However, i believe Cas and Hull are 2 evenly matched teams with contrasting styles which would make for a great grand final. FWIW, I think we missed Moors, Cook and Springer yesterday, Larroyer and Foster have done well but against a massive Hull pack, the 3 injured would of made a world of difference (not saying we would of won). Not using that as an excuse as the 17 that took the field yesterday were our best 17.



Anyway, good luck for the semi's.

To be fair I don't think anyone has really degraded Cas, far from it. I think a lot of the comments from a Hull perspective are down to comments made by your coach, Andy Lynch and many of the Cas fans who seemed to think you were already in the final.Twice we have played and beat Cas this season and Cas have apparently played poorly in both games!! The fact is the way Radford set Hull out and the speed at which the Hull defence stiffled Cas' offence was key. I think the score flattered Cas to be honest but Hull got it right and ATEOTD scored more pts than Cas and got the win.Last time we wion it was supposedly because we went after Gale and took him out (the fact McShanes knee hit gale on the temple escapes Cas fans) but you were 18-0 down with him on the pitch at the time he went off.Andy Lynch & Daryl Powell both stating you won't play as badly as you did last time but we nullified Cas' threat in the main. Yes we were conservative in going for the points on offer instead on kicking for touch but in the conditions Radfords tactics were proved to be spot on.Cas rightly have won the plaudits for the way they have played this season but as we found out not too many season ago under a previous coach whilst we had a decent team if plan A isn't working its no good if you can't change it and have no plan B which is what Cas seemed to be struggling with in the game.