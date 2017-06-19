|
Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10479
|
The way I see it with Cas is that their whole is infinitely better than the sum of the parts. They are wonderfully coached and everyone understands their job and are drilled to within an inch of their life in how to do it. But when a team turns up who isn't prepared to cow down to their brilliance and their structures come under pressure, they dont have the quality individuals to make it happen. Eden is a perfect example, scoring for fun, but if he doesn't get the service you may aswell stand an empty chair on the touchline. How many of those players would get in a first choice Hull 17? 3? 4?
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:03 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5381
|
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
The way I see it with Cas is that their whole is infinitely better than the sum of the parts. They are wonderfully coached and everyone understands their job and are drilled to within an inch of their life in how to do it. But when a team turns up who isn't prepared to cow down to their brilliance and their structures come under pressure, they dont have the quality individuals to make it happen. Eden is a perfect example, scoring for fun, but if he doesn't get the service you may aswell stand an empty chair on the touchline. How many of those players would get in a first choice Hull 17? 3? 4?
I agree with this. The fact that their backs cannot get them on a front foot at the start of a set, means that their forwards have to work overtime and then tire themselves out. OK, they have managed to offset that quite well this season so far, but in crunch, pressure matches like the one this weekend, we were able to rotate our forwards whilst giving them 'rest' sets while the backs plough us upfield. Fonua, Talanoa, Tuimavave, Michaels vs. Minikin, Eden, Shenton, Webster = no comparison.
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:32 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 559
|
Well done on the win and I think it was well deserved but after reading some of the comments on here degrading Cas, some people seem to have forgot the you only beat us by 8 points. Yeah you were far superior to us for around 75 minutes of the game but to only win by 8 points (4 penalty goals) should also raise questions for your coach and squad. You should of beat us by at least another couple of scores really.
However, i believe Cas and Hull are 2 evenly matched teams with contrasting styles which would make for a great grand final. FWIW, I think we missed Moors, Cook and Springer yesterday, Larroyer and Foster have done well but against a massive Hull pack, the 3 injured would of made a world of difference (not saying we would of won). Not using that as an excuse as the 17 that took the field yesterday were our best 17.
Anyway, good luck for the semi's.
|
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:37 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5381
|
tigersteve wrote:
Well done on the win and I think it was well deserved but after reading some of the comments on here degrading Cas, some people seem to have forgot the you only beat us by 8 points. Yeah you were far superior to us for around 75 minutes of the game but to only win by 8 points (4 penalty goals) should also raise questions for your coach and squad. You should of beat us by at least another couple of scores really.
However, i believe Cas and Hull are 2 evenly matched teams with contrasting styles which would make for a great grand final. FWIW, I think we missed Moors, Cook and Springer yesterday, Larroyer and Foster have done well but against a massive Hull pack, the 3 injured would of made a world of difference (not saying we would of won). Not using that as an excuse as the 17 that took the field yesterday were our best 17.
Anyway, good luck for the semi's.
Ellis and Green would have further added to our pack also. It was about winning and we did that, whether we scored 10 tries to your 4, 3 to your 4 etc. However, saying that, had we kicked to touch for a couple of those penalties I think we would have scored more tries.
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:50 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 559
|
Wilde 3 wrote:
Ellis and Green would have further added to our pack also. It was about winning and we did that, whether we scored 10 tries to your 4, 3 to your 4 etc. However, saying that, had we kicked to touch for a couple of those penalties I think we would have scored more tries.
I completely agree BTW. At times i felt we were too over confident whereas you were too under confident. Not for one moment do i think we deserved any more than what we got out of the game. Was just trying to add my perspective
|
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:57 am
|
Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5381
|
tigersteve wrote:
I completely agree BTW. At times i felt we were too over confident whereas you were too under confident. Not for one moment do i think we deserved any more than what we got out of the game. Was just trying to add my perspective
I wasn't trying to score points against you, I posted this after coming from your other forum with certain posters blaming the ref, saying we were not the dominant side and that you scored the same number of tries (and scoring more tries than us over the 2 games we have beaten you in)
|
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:42 am
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:46 am
Posts: 4002
Location: Never never land away with the fairies
|
tigersteve wrote:
Well done on the win and I think it was well deserved but after reading some of the comments on here degrading Cas, some people seem to have forgot the you only beat us by 8 points. Yeah you were far superior to us for around 75 minutes of the game but to only win by 8 points (4 penalty goals) should also raise questions for your coach and squad. You should of beat us by at least another couple of scores really.
However, i believe Cas and Hull are 2 evenly matched teams with contrasting styles which would make for a great grand final. FWIW, I think we missed Moors, Cook and Springer yesterday, Larroyer and Foster have done well but against a massive Hull pack, the 3 injured would of made a world of difference (not saying we would of won). Not using that as an excuse as the 17 that took the field yesterday were our best 17.
Anyway, good luck for the semi's.
To be fair I don't think anyone has really degraded Cas, far from it. I think a lot of the comments from a Hull perspective are down to comments made by your coach, Andy Lynch and many of the Cas fans who seemed to think you were already in the final.
Twice we have played and beat Cas this season and Cas have apparently played poorly in both games!! The fact is the way Radford set Hull out and the speed at which the Hull defence stiffled Cas' offence was key. I think the score flattered Cas to be honest but Hull got it right and ATEOTD scored more pts than Cas and got the win.
Last time we wion it was supposedly because we went after Gale and took him out (the fact McShanes knee hit gale on the temple escapes Cas fans) but you were 18-0 down with him on the pitch at the time he went off.
Andy Lynch & Daryl Powell both stating you won't play as badly as you did last time but we nullified Cas' threat in the main. Yes we were conservative in going for the points on offer instead on kicking for touch but in the conditions Radfords tactics were proved to be spot on.
Cas rightly have won the plaudits for the way they have played this season but as we found out not too many season ago under a previous coach whilst we had a decent team if plan A isn't working its no good if you can't change it and have no plan B which is what Cas seemed to be struggling with in the game.
|
I really enjoy long walks especially when they are taken by people I don't like!
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:08 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3400
Location: West Hull
|
Who knows what would have happened if we had gone for touch instead of kicking for goal but in the end they won us the game.
I think, however, it was more about managing the conditions and preserving our players energies.
For the last 10 minutes or so of the first half we looked knackered. Especially the forwards and we couldn't afford for that to happen later in the game.
|
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC
|
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:23 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10288
|
how many of us use to moan at sinfield for kicking penalties in these type of knockout games instead of going for another set
its called game management, even more so in that weather, helped us take a breather knowing we'd get the ball back again
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, altofts wildcat, BIG HOWARD, bonaire, DannyB, Dave K., davey37, FC-Steward, fosdyke99, Gerrum on side ref, Greavsie, Jake the Peg, joetwizzy, Karen, nottinghamtiger, PCollinson1990, Punos, RichieFC86, rodney_trotter, shauney, The FC Aces, Tinkerman23, wakeyrule and 221 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|