Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:00 am
The way I see it with Cas is that their whole is infinitely better than the sum of the parts. They are wonderfully coached and everyone understands their job and are drilled to within an inch of their life in how to do it. But when a team turns up who isn't prepared to cow down to their brilliance and their structures come under pressure, they dont have the quality individuals to make it happen. Eden is a perfect example, scoring for fun, but if he doesn't get the service you may aswell stand an empty chair on the touchline. How many of those players would get in a first choice Hull 17? 3? 4?

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:03 am
The way I see it with Cas is that their whole is infinitely better than the sum of the parts. They are wonderfully coached and everyone understands their job and are drilled to within an inch of their life in how to do it. But when a team turns up who isn't prepared to cow down to their brilliance and their structures come under pressure, they dont have the quality individuals to make it happen. Eden is a perfect example, scoring for fun, but if he doesn't get the service you may aswell stand an empty chair on the touchline. How many of those players would get in a first choice Hull 17? 3? 4?


I agree with this. The fact that their backs cannot get them on a front foot at the start of a set, means that their forwards have to work overtime and then tire themselves out. OK, they have managed to offset that quite well this season so far, but in crunch, pressure matches like the one this weekend, we were able to rotate our forwards whilst giving them 'rest' sets while the backs plough us upfield. Fonua, Talanoa, Tuimavave, Michaels vs. Minikin, Eden, Shenton, Webster = no comparison.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:32 am
Well done on the win and I think it was well deserved but after reading some of the comments on here degrading Cas, some people seem to have forgot the you only beat us by 8 points. Yeah you were far superior to us for around 75 minutes of the game but to only win by 8 points (4 penalty goals) should also raise questions for your coach and squad. You should of beat us by at least another couple of scores really.

However, i believe Cas and Hull are 2 evenly matched teams with contrasting styles which would make for a great grand final. FWIW, I think we missed Moors, Cook and Springer yesterday, Larroyer and Foster have done well but against a massive Hull pack, the 3 injured would of made a world of difference (not saying we would of won). Not using that as an excuse as the 17 that took the field yesterday were our best 17.

Anyway, good luck for the semi's.
