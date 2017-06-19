Well done on the win and I think it was well deserved but after reading some of the comments on here degrading Cas, some people seem to have forgot the you only beat us by 8 points. Yeah you were far superior to us for around 75 minutes of the game but to only win by 8 points (4 penalty goals) should also raise questions for your coach and squad. You should of beat us by at least another couple of scores really.



However, i believe Cas and Hull are 2 evenly matched teams with contrasting styles which would make for a great grand final. FWIW, I think we missed Moors, Cook and Springer yesterday, Larroyer and Foster have done well but against a massive Hull pack, the 3 injured would of made a world of difference (not saying we would of won). Not using that as an excuse as the 17 that took the field yesterday were our best 17.



Anyway, good luck for the semi's.