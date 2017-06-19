Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: The way I see it with Cas is that their whole is infinitely better than the sum of the parts. They are wonderfully coached and everyone understands their job and are drilled to within an inch of their life in how to do it. But when a team turns up who isn't prepared to cow down to their brilliance and their structures come under pressure, they dont have the quality individuals to make it happen. Eden is a perfect example, scoring for fun, but if he doesn't get the service you may aswell stand an empty chair on the touchline. How many of those players would get in a first choice Hull 17? 3? 4?

I agree with this. The fact that their backs cannot get them on a front foot at the start of a set, means that their forwards have to work overtime and then tire themselves out. OK, they have managed to offset that quite well this season so far, but in crunch, pressure matches like the one this weekend, we were able to rotate our forwards whilst giving them 'rest' sets while the backs plough us upfield. Fonua, Talanoa, Tuimavave, Michaels vs. Minikin, Eden, Shenton, Webster = no comparison.