Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 8:00 am
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10479
The way I see it with Cas is that their whole is infinitely better than the sum of the parts. They are wonderfully coached and everyone understands their job and are drilled to within an inch of their life in how to do it. But when a team turns up who isn't prepared to cow down to their brilliance and their structures come under pressure, they dont have the quality individuals to make it happen. Eden is a perfect example, scoring for fun, but if he doesn't get the service you may aswell stand an empty chair on the touchline. How many of those players would get in a first choice Hull 17? 3? 4?
