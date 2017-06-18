|
nottinghamtiger wrote:
I think Hull would have scored more had they not elected to kick so many penalties.
Nobody knows how the game would have panned out, but we gave so many penalties away I was relieved to see Hull only taking two each time!
It matters not, it was a cup game! Are Cas bottlers?
Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:05 pm
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
It matters not, it was a cup game! Are Cas bottlers?
Losing a game to a very good team doesn't mean Cas bottled the game. It was hardly a thrashing or against the odds.
We bottled the cup final in 2014. We bottled the game to win the league in 2014.
Today, we lost to a close rival.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:10 pm
davey37 wrote:
Jake gets quite a few things wrong.
Jake makes a lot of things up
(But rarely gets anything wrong)
Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:12 pm
cas all the way wrote:
I think Jake the Peg goes fishing and awaits people to arise to his bait. Tends to work quite often.
Indeed. Like shooting fish in a barrel.
As for the game, great to get the win and plenty went really well for us but the game should have been out of sight in the first 20 with all that possession and field position plus 2 really soft tries conceded to roberts. With our dominance (Was it 1300m gained against their 800 that wilkin said?) we really should have won by more but still great to be in the hat for the semis
Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:13 pm
tigerman1231 wrote:
No complaints from me, the better team won. We constantly shot ourselves in the foot with silly penalty's. Good luck for the rest of the season.
The penalties and errors came from our dominance though. I thought bentham was pretty lenient with you and could have penalised you plenty more in the ruck
Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:09 pm
Just got home, knackered, scorched but very happy.
THAT was not only a great game but the coach has turned the players around from not too long ago and they showed fantastic mental strength and tenacity throughout as well as the best discipline I've seen for some time.
Best performance by Talanoa for a while and it was top notch but all the players were outstanding.
Yes we got a few calls our way but then so did Cas, ATEOTD we out enthused them, bullied them in the forwards which told as their forwards were shot that last 10 minutes.
Best performance since Saints cup match last year for me.
Well done to all.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:12 pm
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Just got home, knackered, scorched but very happy.
THAT was not only a great game but the coach has turned the players around from not too long ago and they showed fantastic mental strength and tenacity throughout as well as the best discipline I've seen for some time.
Best performance by Talanoa for a while and it was top notch but all the players were outstanding.
Yes we got a few calls our way but then so did Cas, ATEOTD we out enthused them, bullied them in the forwards which told as their forwards were shot that last 10 minutes.
Best performance since Saints cup match last year for me.
Well done to all.
Well said mate. Radders certainly got the team pumped up for today and the selection and subs were spot on. I reallly hope we can emulate that against Leeds. COYH
Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:39 pm
I'm not sure where Powell in his press conference came up with all these crazy off load errors etc after they went into the lead. Have just watched the game after getting home as listened to the match on radio whilst driving. Castleford made one off load that went to ground and Hull picked up the loose ball. The other 2 main errors were Millington's know on and Shenton's losing the ball in the tackle. The fact is they were physically dominated in the forwards and the backs. We've played them twice and beat them twice. Cas are not as good as they like to think they are.
Diablo1967 said ''A pub-landlord running a professional sporting outfit in the best league in the hemisphere? Laughable''
Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:26 am
Great performance yesterday.
What impressed me the most was our discipline. Not just reducing the penalties we give away, but also to stick to a very specific game plan. Cas are a very good side, they've been a breath of fresh air in SL this year, but I think Radders has the tools at his disposal and blueprint tactically to beat them.
Great turn out from both sets of fans too.
