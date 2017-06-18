Just got home, knackered, scorched but very happy.

THAT was not only a great game but the coach has turned the players around from not too long ago and they showed fantastic mental strength and tenacity throughout as well as the best discipline I've seen for some time.



Best performance by Talanoa for a while and it was top notch but all the players were outstanding.



Yes we got a few calls our way but then so did Cas, ATEOTD we out enthused them, bullied them in the forwards which told as their forwards were shot that last 10 minutes.



Best performance since Saints cup match last year for me.

Well done to all.