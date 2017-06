cas all the way wrote: I think Jake the Peg goes fishing and awaits people to arise to his bait. Tends to work quite often.

Indeed. Like shooting fish in a barrel.As for the game, great to get the win and plenty went really well for us but the game should have been out of sight in the first 20 with all that possession and field position plus 2 really soft tries conceded to roberts. With our dominance (Was it 1300m gained against their 800 that wilkin said?) we really should have won by more but still great to be in the hat for the semis