You just totally out muscled us. Your quick play of the balls won you the game. Most of the time our tackles were still on the floor when your man was playing the ball. I said same on the casforum as a few have said on here that 32-24 seems closer than it actually was. I know it was 4 tries a piece but you performed so well and we had no answer.



Question is for you guys...... Sneyd or Connor?? I thought Connor had a great game for you and kicked well too.



See you at our place in a few week where we do not lose haha (nervous laugh)