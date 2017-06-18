WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:18 pm
nottinghamtiger




Jake the Peg wrote:
It was a back handed compliment so if you don't like my response don't come on here claiming we only won because you didn't play well.


Sorry, didn't realise I'd encroached on your personal forum where only those who like your posts are allowed.
You'll notice I said Hull's game plan worked.
Good luck in the semi final and the final, if you make it.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:38 pm
PrinterThe




fbstackafelt wrote:
you are right there 4 trys each is a proper battering


The score line flattered Cas imo. If it wasn't for Hull gifting Cas a way back into the game in the latter stages of the 1st half it could've been a more comfortable victory.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:43 pm
nottinghamtiger




PrinterThe wrote:
The score line flattered Cas imo. If it wasn't for Hull gifting Cas a way back into the game in the latter stages of the 1st half it could've been a more comfortable victory.


I think Hull would have scored more had they not elected to kick so many penalties.
Nobody knows how the game would have panned out, but we gave so many penalties away I was relieved to see Hull only taking two each time!

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:11 pm
hull2524





Really good game. Great CA's support today well done for making a cracking atmosphere. You pushed us all the way and at half time could have gone either way. Just thought we had the extra power today. Roll on leeds From a very happy clapper :CLAP:


Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:41 pm
WIZEB





Dave K. wrote:
Outstanding, completely bullied Cas and Roberts's kept them in it.


Thought our defending for both Roberts tries was shoddy at best.
But hey, it was a million degrees and he's pretty wriggly and fast.
Doesn't matter now, we went in the bag.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:01 pm
davey37





hull2524 wrote:
Really good game. Great CA's support today well done for making a cracking atmosphere. You pushed us all the way and at half time could have gone either way. Just thought we had the extra power today. Roll on leeds From a very happy clapper :CLAP:


Agreed.

Good to see some Cas fans on here and being gracious in defeat.

Also good to see so many make the trip for the game. Made for a superb atmosphere.


Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:06 pm
cas all the way






You just totally out muscled us. Your quick play of the balls won you the game. Most of the time our tackles were still on the floor when your man was playing the ball. I said same on the casforum as a few have said on here that 32-24 seems closer than it actually was. I know it was 4 tries a piece but you performed so well and we had no answer.

Question is for you guys...... Sneyd or Connor?? I thought Connor had a great game for you and kicked well too.

See you at our place in a few week where we do not lose haha (nervous laugh)

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:15 pm
hull2524





ATM its connors to lose imo


Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:27 pm
Mrs Barista






hull2524 wrote:
ATM its connors to lose imo

Suggestion when Sneyd back has been Connor to centre, Mahe to wing, Michaels dropped. Harsh.


Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:57 pm
supersuperfc





Mrs Barista wrote:
Suggestion when Sneyd back has been Connor to centre, Mahe to wing, Michaels dropped. Harsh.


On current form, Sneyd will have to wait his turn. We look far more creative in attack at the moment in my opinion, and his goal kicking is more than decent.
Not a slant on Sneyd either, think hes a cracking player.

As a side note, what a marvellous position to be in!!! 3 (three!) class half backs to choose from!!
