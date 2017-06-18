|
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1960
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
It was a back handed compliment so if you don't like my response don't come on here claiming we only won because you didn't play well.
Sorry, didn't realise I'd encroached on your personal forum where only those who like your posts are allowed.
You'll notice I said Hull's game plan worked.
Good luck in the semi final and the final, if you make it.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:38 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 403
|
fbstackafelt wrote:
you are right there 4 trys each is a proper battering
The score line flattered Cas imo. If it wasn't for Hull gifting Cas a way back into the game in the latter stages of the 1st half it could've been a more comfortable victory.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:43 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1960
|
PrinterThe wrote:
The score line flattered Cas imo. If it wasn't for Hull gifting Cas a way back into the game in the latter stages of the 1st half it could've been a more comfortable victory.
I think Hull would have scored more had they not elected to kick so many penalties.
Nobody knows how the game would have panned out, but we gave so many penalties away I was relieved to see Hull only taking two each time!
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:11 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4639
|
Really good game. Great CA's support today well done for making a cracking atmosphere. You pushed us all the way and at half time could have gone either way. Just thought we had the extra power today. Roll on leeds From a very happy clapper
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:41 pm
|
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9589
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
|
Dave K. wrote:
Outstanding, completely bullied Cas and Roberts's kept them in it.
Thought our defending for both Roberts tries was shoddy at best.
But hey, it was a million degrees and he's pretty wriggly and fast.
Doesn't matter now, we went in the bag.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:01 pm
|
Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3398
Location: West Hull
|
hull2524 wrote:
Really good game. Great CA's support today well done for making a cracking atmosphere. You pushed us all the way and at half time could have gone either way. Just thought we had the extra power today. Roll on leeds From a very happy clapper
Agreed.
Good to see some Cas fans on here and being gracious in defeat.
Also good to see so many make the trip for the game. Made for a superb atmosphere.
|
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:06 pm
|
Joined:
Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pmPosts:
2530Location:
advertising my villa
|
You just totally out muscled us. Your quick play of the balls won you the game. Most of the time our tackles were still on the floor when your man was playing the ball. I said same on the casforum as a few have said on here that 32-24 seems closer than it actually was. I know it was 4 tries a piece but you performed so well and we had no answer.
Question is for you guys...... Sneyd or Connor?? I thought Connor had a great game for you and kicked well too.
See you at our place in a few week where we do not lose haha (nervous laugh)
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:15 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4639
|
ATM its connors to lose imo
|
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:27 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24788
Location: West Yorkshire
|
hull2524 wrote:
ATM its connors to lose imo
Suggestion when Sneyd back has been Connor to centre, Mahe to wing, Michaels dropped. Harsh.
|
|
Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:57 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 417
|
Mrs Barista wrote:
Suggestion when Sneyd back has been Connor to centre, Mahe to wing, Michaels dropped. Harsh.
On current form, Sneyd will have to wait his turn. We look far more creative in attack at the moment in my opinion, and his goal kicking is more than decent.
Not a slant on Sneyd either, think hes a cracking player.
As a side note, what a marvellous position to be in!!! 3 (three!) class half backs to choose from!!
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, anijay, Armavinit, barton baird, C for Cuckoo, cas all the way, ComeOnYouUll, davey37, easthullwesty, Faithful One, FC-Steward, giddyupoldfella, Holty, hull smallears, hull2524, hullandbroncos, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Large Paws, leedsnsouths, London FC Fan, McFc, Mild mannered Janitor, mwindass, nottinghamtiger, oooh Gravy!, Raggytash, rodney_trotter, shauney, Stanley Unwin, takethetwo, threepennystander, Upanunder, westjba, yorksguy1865, Zuider and 344 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|