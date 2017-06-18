I think Jake the Peg goes fishing and awaits people to arise to his bait. Tends to work quite often.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Backwoodsman, Bombed Out, Cardiff_05, cas all the way, davey37, edinburgh fan, FC-Steward, FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, freddyfox73, Homenaway, Lincoln Imp, London FC Fan, Mick Cranes Sidestep, oooh Gravy!, Paddyfc, Patterdale, Paul Hamilton, PCollinson1990, Psyrax64, Sheephead, themightynortherner, Towns88, Trojan Horse, yorksguy1865 and 210 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|