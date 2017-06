ccs wrote: I can't see the point of playing Sneyd at this stage of the season, give him as long as possible to get his foot right, Connor is doing fine as a replacement.

If it means the difference between winning and losing tomorrow, then fair enough, but I don't think it will.



So Michaels, Fonua, Tuimavave and Talanoa in the backs.



If one of those 4 is out injured, and Griffin is playing today in the reserves, then who knows?

I agree dont see the point of risking SneydMichaels,Fonua,Tuimavave and Talanoa is surely the starting backsGriffin doesnt deserve a place in the team on performance and i think he will be moved on at the end of the season.Just wonder if we will see Ellis off the bench