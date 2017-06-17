We need to be at our best to win this one. good in the collision and fast, aggressive defence. If we do and keep the errors and penalties low then I think we'll win. if we don't and give away stupid penalties and drop the ball frequently then we'll get our butts spanked. No excuses tomorrow, just go out and give it everything
