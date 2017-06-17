WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:31 am
yorksguy1865
the cal train wrote:
Was feeling confident but then had a dream we lost 8-6.


I often dream about voluptuous, 20-something redheads but doesn't mean I can get one. :(

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:06 am
ComeOnYouUll
the cal train wrote:
Was feeling confident but then had a dream we lost 8-6.


I expect a high scoring game, given the heat. Total number of tries in double figures, I think.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:20 am
the cal train
Hope the heat works in our favour and we can grind along whilst they tire themselves out doing their Harlem Globetrotters routine. Long kicking game has to be good from Connor and Kelly.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:34 am
Jake the Peg
We need to be at our best to win this one. good in the collision and fast, aggressive defence. If we do and keep the errors and penalties low then I think we'll win. if we don't and give away stupid penalties and drop the ball frequently then we'll get our butts spanked. No excuses tomorrow, just go out and give it everything
