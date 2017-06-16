WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:23 am
DGM
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015
Posts: 1886
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-16-t ... inal-clash

Taylor, Houghton & Mini back.

No Ellis, Green or Sneyd.

12,000+ tickets sold too, which is great news.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:30 am
PCollinson1990
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017
Posts: 468
DGM wrote:
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-16-taylor-returns-for-quarter-final-clash

Taylor, Houghton & Mini back.

No Ellis, Green or Sneyd.

12,000+ tickets sold too, which is great news.

I think we need to admit defeat on Ellis, as great as he is, he can't just walk into the side once fit.

Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:03 pm
FC-Steward
Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009
Posts: 825
I don't even take notice of the 19 man squads any more , pointless doing them . I still wouldn't be surprised if Ellis plays , I have done all week but we won't know till Sunday , but it would be a boost if he plays !

Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:51 pm
PCollinson1990
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017
Posts: 468
FC-Steward wrote:
I don't even take notice of the 19 man squads any more , pointless doing them . I still wouldn't be surprised if Ellis plays , I have done all week but we won't know till Sunday , but it would be a boost if he plays !

Indeed it would, as you say, we'll find out at 2:30 Sunday!!

Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:21 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007
Posts: 25836
I don;t think ellis will play and wouldn't be surprised if manu didn't make it

Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:38 pm
The Dentist Wilf
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005
Posts: 6378
FC-Steward wrote:
I don't even take notice of the 19 man squads any more , pointless doing them . I still wouldn't be surprised if Ellis plays , I have done all week but we won't know till Sunday , but it would be a boost if he plays !


Yep when it comes to 19 man squads on such occasions past experience proves that its usually a case of you aint seen nothing yet!
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird the story of an extraordinary rugby league season at Hull FC -on sale July 2017 - price £15, all proceeds to Danny Houghton Testimonial Fund

Fri Jun 16, 2017 5:17 pm
Floodlit'79

Joined: Sun Jun 11, 2017
Posts: 4
Jake the Peg wrote:
I don;t think ellis will play and wouldn't be surprised if manu didn't make it

Manu was limping really badly just before half time at Salford and apparently has been playing with it for weeks now yet I saw him driving on his own to training on Wednesday - surely working the clutch, brake and gas isn't going to rest ligament, muscle injury up much!
Most pass holders would take over driving duty for the week if it meant we had a better chance of the semi.

Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:34 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008
Posts: 3749
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
fonua would be a liability to his already average defence with that injury and likely Cas would rip us a new one down that side. hardly need encouragement for them to spread it wide.

Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:56 am
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005
Posts: 24766
Location: West Yorkshire
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
fonua would be a liability to his already average defence with that injury and likely Cas would rip us a new one down that side. hardly need encouragement for them to spread it wide.

Have I missed something - is Fonua injured now?
