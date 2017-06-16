|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1886
|
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:30 am
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 468
|
DGM wrote:
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-16-taylor-returns-for-quarter-final-clash
Taylor, Houghton & Mini back.
No Ellis, Green or Sneyd.
12,000+ tickets sold too, which is great news.
I think we need to admit defeat on Ellis, as great as he is, he can't just walk into the side once fit.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:03 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 08, 2009 8:44 pm
Posts: 825
|
I don't even take notice of the 19 man squads any more , pointless doing them . I still wouldn't be surprised if Ellis plays , I have done all week but we won't know till Sunday , but it would be a boost if he plays !
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:51 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 468
|
FC-Steward wrote:
I don't even take notice of the 19 man squads any more , pointless doing them . I still wouldn't be surprised if Ellis plays , I have done all week but we won't know till Sunday , but it would be a boost if he plays !
Indeed it would, as you say, we'll find out at 2:30 Sunday!!
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:21 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25836
|
I don;t think ellis will play and wouldn't be surprised if manu didn't make it
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6378
|
FC-Steward wrote:
I don't even take notice of the 19 man squads any more , pointless doing them . I still wouldn't be surprised if Ellis plays , I have done all week but we won't know till Sunday , but it would be a boost if he plays !
Yep when it comes to 19 man squads on such occasions past experience proves that its usually a case of you aint seen nothing yet!
|
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird the story of an extraordinary rugby league season at Hull FC -on sale July 2017 - price £15, all proceeds to Danny Houghton Testimonial Fund
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 5:17 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:41 pm
Posts: 4
|
Jake the Peg wrote:
I don;t think ellis will play and wouldn't be surprised if manu didn't make it
Manu was limping really badly just before half time at Salford and apparently has been playing with it for weeks now yet I saw him driving on his own to training on Wednesday - surely working the clutch, brake and gas isn't going to rest ligament, muscle injury up much!
Most pass holders would take over driving duty for the week if it meant we had a better chance of the semi.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:34 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3749
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
fonua would be a liability to his already average defence with that injury and likely Cas would rip us a new one down that side. hardly need encouragement for them to spread it wide.
|
|
Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:56 am
|
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24766
Location: West Yorkshire
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
fonua would be a liability to his already average defence with that injury and likely Cas would rip us a new one down that side. hardly need encouragement for them to spread it wide.
Have I missed something - is Fonua injured now?
|