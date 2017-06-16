Jake the Peg wrote: I don;t think ellis will play and wouldn't be surprised if manu didn't make it

Manu was limping really badly just before half time at Salford and apparently has been playing with it for weeks now yet I saw him driving on his own to training on Wednesday - surely working the clutch, brake and gas isn't going to rest ligament, muscle injury up much!Most pass holders would take over driving duty for the week if it meant we had a better chance of the semi.