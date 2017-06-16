|
DGM
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:30 am
|
DGM wrote:
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-16-taylor-returns-for-quarter-final-clash
Taylor, Houghton & Mini back.
No Ellis, Green or Sneyd.
12,000+ tickets sold too, which is great news.
I think we need to admit defeat on Ellis, as great as he is, he can't just walk into the side once fit.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:03 pm
|
I don't even take notice of the 19 man squads any more , pointless doing them . I still wouldn't be surprised if Ellis plays , I have done all week but we won't know till Sunday , but it would be a boost if he plays !
Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:51 pm
|
FC-Steward wrote:
I don't even take notice of the 19 man squads any more , pointless doing them . I still wouldn't be surprised if Ellis plays , I have done all week but we won't know till Sunday , but it would be a boost if he plays !
Indeed it would, as you say, we'll find out at 2:30 Sunday!!
Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:21 pm
|
I don;t think ellis will play and wouldn't be surprised if manu didn't make it
