DGM wrote:
http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-16-taylor-returns-for-quarter-final-clash
Taylor, Houghton & Mini back.
No Ellis, Green or Sneyd.
12,000+ tickets sold too, which is great news.
I think we need to admit defeat on Ellis, as great as he is, he can't just walk into the side once fit.
