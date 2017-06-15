WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:18 pm
bonaire
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Radford said today that Ellis is "weeks away".



I am not so sure.
On the pre match interview on Hull Fc Live the interviewer said to him it must be good to have Gaz Ellis and several others back for Sunday,
Radford didnt say Ellis is out for several more weeks more in fact didnt say anything about Ellis so i think we may surprisingly see him on Sunday

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:37 am
cas all the way
2650 sold now with our final batch of 600 on sale today and tomorrow. 3250 plus any who get tickets on the day. Should be a good crowd.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:06 am
Tinkerman23
cas all the way wrote:
2650 sold now with our final batch of 600 on sale today and tomorrow. 3250 plus any who get tickets on the day. Should be a good crowd.

Should be better though from our side, a little dissapointed the club aint done more to push this game, considering the rewards for getting to semi and a final, thought hull could and would of done more

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:07 am
ComeOnYouUll
cas all the way wrote:
2650 sold now with our final batch of 600 on sale today and tomorrow. 3250 plus any who get tickets on the day. Should be a good crowd.


Should look great on the TV, a far better advert for the game than last night.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:55 am
Dave K.
bonaire wrote:
I am not so sure.
On the pre match interview on Hull Fc Live the interviewer said to him it must be good to have Gaz Ellis and several others back for Sunday,
Radford didnt say Ellis is out for several more weeks more in fact didnt say anything about Ellis so i think we may surprisingly see him on Sunday


I don't believe anything radford says about injuries based on this season.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:58 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Dave K. wrote:
I don't believe anything radford says about injuries based on this season.


Not sure it really matters until 10 mins before kick off to be honest, the news output to the fans regarding team news / injuries

Does Radford keep the oppo guessing? Or is he being deceitful?

Depends how full your glass is towards the club as to the answer to that one.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
