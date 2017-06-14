WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:31 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Depleted who do you have out?

I've read on your board it's only Cook and Moors, as a couple others haven't played this year.


Cook, Moors, Oli Holmes all played this year. Patrick been out all season.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:35 pm
Obviously Moors is a blow but tbh I don't see the fuss over Springer.

Just appears steady to me but prone to drop the ball at least once a game and doesn't seem to possess an offload.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:47 pm
davey37 wrote:
Obviously Moors is a blow but tbh I don't see the fuss over Springer.

Just appears steady to me but prone to drop the ball at least once a game and doesn't seem to possess an offload.



He can offload, but it's about doing it at the right time. Had some niggling injuries and has been in and out of the side. When he does next feature for us, he needs to prove a point and have a big game. Moors and Cook are big loses but Sneyd is for you , hopefully both sides can avoid a big injury list for the rest of the season and perhaps there might be a final between us in October.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:51 am
Just a heads up on the TV coverage. Although the match is live on BBC2 as usual the post match coverage is on the red button. You can record this on Sky channel 980 (4.55 to 5.30).

Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:39 am
Tinkerman23 wrote:
Good stuff , looking like a nice day, you cas fans should get yourselfs on the marina , best part of hull and its been rejuvenated over the past year , should be cracking day and great atmosphere

Be aware of the road closures around the City Centre in the morning due to the Hull 10k. Not sure when the roads are due to reopen.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:46 am
Karen wrote:
Be aware of the road closures around the City Centre in the morning due to the Hull 10k. Not sure when the roads are due to reopen.

midday for most by the looks of it, shouldn't affect getting to the KC that much?

http://m.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-10k-2 ... story.html

Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:48 am
PCollinson1990 wrote:
4pm by the looks of it, shouldn't affect getting to the KC that much?

http://m.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-10k-2 ... story.html


No, but if people are wanting to go into town as suggested they might struggle.
I'm surprised the closures are so late for a 10k though
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:50 am
PCollinson1990 wrote:
midday for most by the looks of it, shouldn't affect getting to the KC that much?

http://m.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-10k-2 ... story.html


Sneaky edit there :wink: :D
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:54 am
Karen wrote:
Sneaky edit there :wink: :D

I read the Guildhall bit and not the full article, went back to check as 7 hours from the start for a 10k did seem a long time!

Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:03 am
PCollinson1990 wrote:
I read the Guildhall bit and not the full article, went back to check as 7 hours from the start for a 10k did seem a long time!

Even for me lol
