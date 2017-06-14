WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:31 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Depleted who do you have out?

I've read on your board it's only Cook and Moors, as a couple others haven't played this year.


Cook, Moors, Oli Holmes all played this year. Patrick been out all season.
Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:35 pm
Obviously Moors is a blow but tbh I don't see the fuss over Springer.

Just appears steady to me but prone to drop the ball at least once a game and doesn't seem to possess an offload.
Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:47 pm
davey37 wrote:
Obviously Moors is a blow but tbh I don't see the fuss over Springer.

Just appears steady to me but prone to drop the ball at least once a game and doesn't seem to possess an offload.



He can offload, but it's about doing it at the right time. Had some niggling injuries and has been in and out of the side. When he does next feature for us, he needs to prove a point and have a big game. Moors and Cook are big loses but Sneyd is for you , hopefully both sides can avoid a big injury list for the rest of the season and perhaps there might be a final between us in October.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
