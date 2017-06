Mr. Zucchini Head wrote: I think a hot days kind of helps both teams for different reasons. Obviously good conditions help Cas' expansive passing game. But we seem to excell in really tough hot conditions. Alot of teams last year just couldnt last the pace against us. We are big but mobile with it.

Didnt help in the south of france a few weeks back, think we are a pretty good team on firm ground anyway , dont think fitness will come into it. If we play with a high intensity for 80, think we will win this