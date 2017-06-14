WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

 
Post a reply

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:56 pm
Fully User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005 8:04 pm
Posts: 8312
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
FFS who really cares about the Cup attendance? Net gates receipts are shared anyway.


Well it would be nice to have a crowd befitting what should be a great tie irrespective of numbers. I hope both come out and support the teams.
Image

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:31 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25821
matt_casfan wrote:
Oh god you're back... and have succesffuly argued against yourself now.

You stated we barely brought 1k.

The very fact we were selling north stand tickets confirms we filled at least the 1.5k you've just told me that E1 and E2 hold. :lol:

Anyway you'll come back saying we didn't fill them now.

Best of luck Sunday. Make sure you come over and personally count us all :wink:



I'm gonna come round and have a chat with each of you at half time. Should still have plenty of time for a beer as well

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:44 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10478
yorksguy1865 wrote:
Just seen a weather forecast for Sunday, gonna be full sun, no cloud and 26 degrees, that is gonna be a tough slog...


I think a hot days kind of helps both teams for different reasons. Obviously good conditions help Cas' expansive passing game. But we seem to excell in really tough hot conditions. Alot of teams last year just couldnt last the pace against us. We are big but mobile with it.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Bandicoot, bellyboy, Brid B&W, brooklands tap room, C for Cuckoo, Cardiff_05, ComeOnYouUll, Dave K., Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, freddyfox73, Google [Bot], Hessle Roader, hull smallears, hull2524, indie43, Jake the Peg, Patterdale, pepos, Raggytash, shadrack, simon_tem, themightynortherner, Touchliner, x teacher and 256 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,6561,91776,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM