Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:22 am
Karen
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002
Posts: 10083
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Jake the Peg wrote:
Good, it's about time you brought a decent following to the KC given the numbers we bring to your place

There are many many clubs you can snipe at regarding away following, Cas isn't one of them. They asked for more tickets but the SMC said no because they didn't want to give another section's worth. Whether they're coming in numbers because of recent form or not, each and every one of them is more than welcome, I just hope they're made to feel more welcome than you are making them feel on here.
Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:24 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003
Posts: 17835
Location: Back in Hull.
Could be full strength except for Sneyd, going to be some tough selections

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:26 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003
Posts: 17835
Location: Back in Hull.
Shaul
Michaels
Fonua
Carlos
Talanoa
Kelly
Connor
Watts
Houghton
Taylor
Mini
Manu
Ellis

Bowden
Washy
Green
Turgut/Thompson/Fash/Griffin

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:27 pm
yorksguy1865
Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014
Posts: 1087
Location: Inside my own head
Just seen a weather forecast for Sunday, gonna be full sun, no cloud and 26 degrees, that is gonna be a tough slog...

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:57 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007
Posts: 25819
matt_casfan wrote:
I'm pretty sure I do.

The away allocation is for blocks E1 and E2. (East Stand). Not whatever you're claiming.

Nowhere have I, nor anyone else, claimed we filled the North Stand.

You said we barely took 1k. That's plainly wrong.



E1 and E2 probably hold around 1500 if full but the whole away section also includes part of the North stand which adjoins the East giving a total available of 2500.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 3:58 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007
Posts: 25819
Karen wrote:
There are many many clubs you can snipe at regarding away following, Cas isn't one of them. They asked for more tickets but the SMC said no because they didn't want to give another section's worth. Whether they're coming in numbers because of recent form or not, each and every one of them is more than welcome, I just hope they're made to feel more welcome than you are making them feel on here.

Each to their own. I hope they all leave just after half time having had their worst day out for many a year

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:06 pm
matt_casfan

Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2011
Posts: 96
Jake the Peg wrote:
matt_casfan wrote:
I'm pretty sure I do.

The away allocation is for blocks E1 and E2. (East Stand). Not whatever you're claiming.

Nowhere have I, nor anyone else, claimed we filled the North Stand.

You said we barely took 1k. That's plainly wrong.



E1 and E2 probably hold around 1500 if full but the whole away section also includes part of the North stand which adjoins the East giving a total available of 2500.


Oh god you're back... and have succesffuly argued against yourself now.

You stated we barely brought 1k.

The very fact we were selling north stand tickets confirms we filled at least the 1.5k you've just told me that E1 and E2 hold. :lol:

Anyway you'll come back saying we didn't fill them now.

Best of luck Sunday. Make sure you come over and personally count us all :wink:

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:08 pm
JACK DETH
Joined: Tue Dec 09, 2003
Posts: 1295
Location: Kingston upon Hull(FC)
Enjoy the day and may the best team win
Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:22 pm
Fully
Joined: Sun Jan 23, 2005
Posts: 8310
Jake the Peg wrote:
I don't care, exaggerate all you want


You don't care because you don't like the fact I've quoted official sales figures? Or you don't care because you know you're making yourself look a little silly and petulant ridiculing our support and having a go at us. For someone, who doesn't care you've gone out your way to keep replying to it.

For what it's also worth, we've sold over 2000 tickets for this cup tie. Just in case you want to dispute that too.
