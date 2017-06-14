Jake the Peg wrote: Good, it's about time you brought a decent following to the KC given the numbers we bring to your place

There are many many clubs you can snipe at regarding away following, Cas isn't one of them. They asked for more tickets but the SMC said no because they didn't want to give another section's worth. Whether they're coming in numbers because of recent form or not, each and every one of them is more than welcome, I just hope they're made to feel more welcome than you are making them feel on here.