Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:22 am
Karen
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10083
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Jake the Peg wrote:
Good, it's about time you brought a decent following to the KC given the numbers we bring to your place

There are many many clubs you can snipe at regarding away following, Cas isn't one of them. They asked for more tickets but the SMC said no because they didn't want to give another section's worth. Whether they're coming in numbers because of recent form or not, each and every one of them is more than welcome, I just hope they're made to feel more welcome than you are making them feel on here.
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:24 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17835
Location: Back in Hull.
Could be full strength except for Sneyd, going to be some tough selections

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:26 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17835
Location: Back in Hull.
Shaul
Michaels
Fonua
Carlos
Talanoa
Kelly
Connor
Watts
Houghton
Taylor
Mini
Manu
Ellis

Bowden
Washy
Green
Turgut/Thompson/Fash/Griffin
