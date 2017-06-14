Jake the Peg wrote: 2000 for the league game? No chance. I think you were puzzled and seeing double. The whole away allocated area only holds 2500 and you weren't even allowed in one half of it

To add some weight to this the club had sold 1400 in advanced sales on the Friday morning and then received more tickets from Hull with busy Saturday sales. That's before walk-ups on the day. You may doubt we took 2000 and we don't have official figures to confirm either way, but I'd suggest it wasn't that far off.And that's also not including disabled fans too and carers, like myself, who won't have been counted in official ticket sales as had to get them through Hull.