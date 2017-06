PCollinson1990 wrote: Again, does it matter? Fellow RL fans from Cas are welcome, no matter how many can travel. We're always welcomed in CasVegas!

I agree this is getting very tedious and boring.It makes no difference who brings how many, it's not a competition.We are all rugby fans following our own teams.It makes no difference if Cas bring 1 fan or 6000 they are all welcome.I hope it will be a good game a great atmosphere and hopefully a victory for us.No more petty squabling it's ridiculous and ruins reading the thread.Back on track now please.