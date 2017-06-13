WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Tue Jun 13, 2017 2:56 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6955
Location: Here there and everywhere
Karen wrote:
How do you know times are not that hard? Many people won't come on their own so a family would have to pay in the region of £40 - £60 to attend on Sunday. I have used the yearly direct debit to pay for my season pass for several years and there are others who will use Christmas to get their passes as presents. You should never judge a fan on what they can and can't afford, just feel very blessed if you are one of the fortunate ones who can afford to pay for all the games without worry.


There are always exceptional circumstances.

But my point is valid for a decent number who will watch Sundays game whilst in a pub somewhere.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:19 pm
Karen
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 10081
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
There are always exceptional circumstances.

But my point is valid for a decent number who will watch Sundays game whilst in a pub somewhere.

You will always get that though, the minute any game gets televised then all clubs lose fans to the pub/save for the final brigade
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:38 pm
braytontiger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Dec 17, 2005 4:25 pm
Posts: 2089
Location: living room
Cas sold out their latest batch of tickets within a couple of hours today.currently sold 2000 with another 400 been sent tomorrow. I see no reason why we won't sell close to 3000.
