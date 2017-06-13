|
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Yet they can afford a trip to Wembley should we make it there.
Silly riposte to a perfectly valid post.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:22 am
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's on TV for a start, and you have to pay on the day, some people can only afford a season pass.
Not sure I see this as a valid argument. A season ticket (for the sake of this discussion £225 (ish)) paid for in either Oct, Nov, Dec or Jan. at least 5 months later £20 for a one off knockout game.
I understand times are hard, but since the last round of the cup there will have been 5 weeks. Whats that equate to? A pint and a pack of crisps per week? Times are not that hard.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:08 am
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Backing up the comment about tv. Even when passhders got free games, crowds were down. Paying fans have reduced a lot over the last few years for CC ties, hence the ridiculous comment from RL regards Magic being a better spectacle than The Cup.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:45 am
Karen
100% League Network
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Times are not that hard.
How do you know times are not that hard? Many people won't come on their own so a family would have to pay in the region of £40 - £60 to attend on Sunday. I have used the yearly direct debit to pay for my season pass for several years and there are others who will use Christmas to get their passes as presents. You should never judge a fan on what they can and can't afford, just feel very blessed if you are one of the fortunate ones who can afford to pay for all the games without worry.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:02 am
Dave K. wrote:
8000 tickets sold,not sure if that includes the 1500 Cas have sold.
Be good to get anything over 10000, I'm not sure why fans don't come to cup games which are one off games but go to SL games.
I'd imagine Alot of Cas fans will be buying more this week. 1500 was Monday morning and Hull have already sent another 800 I believe. We'll need a big vocal following to keep the lads challenging you on the park.
Id imagine we'll be bringing 2500-3000 if not more
Hope it's a good day and a few more have a walk up.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:43 am
you cant walk up and buy at gate on day.braindead in charge have seen to that.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:52 am
I think could be 10000+ but that will be mainly down to cas coming in big numbers . However I think we would equally take the same if not more to a away game like we showed at saints last year which is a far longer journey. Like hull last year get the feeling cas really believe this could be their year for a cup win hence why so many want to enjoy the journey. Hopefully we can do what wire did and retain cup but iwhoever comes through Sunday would be a good name on the cup. The point about affording the game is valid for alot of people.Going to cost me 30+ and that's taking one child without a pass so if you have 2 adult non passholders your looking a £40. Hard for alot of people not to look at barbi and few people round to watch at home. Do think the rl need to look at pricing for the cup. Loads of deals on the SKY funded magic weekend . Or am I being cynical
Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:35 am
fosdyke99 wrote:
you cant walk up and buy at gate on day.braindead in charge have seen to that.
No cash on the turnstyles, but you can buy a ticket on matchday from the kiosk at the west stand. Or at least thats usually the case?
Tue Jun 13, 2017 2:30 pm
Sold our 1500 initial allocation
Sold out of the 800 extra
Another 400 heading to Cas from You folks
Should be a decent following from us on Sunday
Tue Jun 13, 2017 2:42 pm
freddyfox73 wrote:
Sold our 1500 initial allocation
Sold out of the 800 extra
Another 400 heading to Cas from You folks
Should be a decent following from us on Sunday
Cas twitter said 1900 sold with another 100 tickets available.
Another batch tomorrow.
So think it stands currently at 1900(plus the 100 if they are sold which you think they would be.
Another 400 tomorrow so looking at around 2500 Cas fans, which is a great effort,I hope we match that with 10K.
