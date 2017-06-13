PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's on TV for a start, and you have to pay on the day, some people can only afford a season pass.
Not sure I see this as a valid argument. A season ticket (for the sake of this discussion £225 (ish)) paid for in either Oct, Nov, Dec or Jan. at least 5 months later £20 for a one off knockout game.
I understand times are hard, but since the last round of the cup there will have been 5 weeks. Whats that equate to? A pint and a pack of crisps per week? Times are not that hard.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: BESTY, BraddersFC, Clearwing, Cotillion, DABHAND, fosdyke99, Greavsie, Homenaway, Karen, Lincoln Imp, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr. Zucchini Head, Paddyfc, PCollinson1990, Raggytash, The FC Aces, tigersteve, Touchliner, Towns88, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 203 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|