PCollinson1990 wrote: It's on TV for a start, and you have to pay on the day, some people can only afford a season pass.

Not sure I see this as a valid argument. A season ticket (for the sake of this discussion £225 (ish)) paid for in either Oct, Nov, Dec or Jan. at least 5 months later £20 for a one off knockout game.I understand times are hard, but since the last round of the cup there will have been 5 weeks. Whats that equate to? A pint and a pack of crisps per week? Times are not that hard.