WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

 
Post a reply

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:29 am
Armavinit User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue May 24, 2011 7:40 pm
Posts: 629
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Yet they can afford a trip to Wembley should we make it there.

Silly riposte to a perfectly valid post.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:22 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6954
Location: Here there and everywhere
PCollinson1990 wrote:
It's on TV for a start, and you have to pay on the day, some people can only afford a season pass.


Not sure I see this as a valid argument. A season ticket (for the sake of this discussion £225 (ish)) paid for in either Oct, Nov, Dec or Jan. at least 5 months later £20 for a one off knockout game.

I understand times are hard, but since the last round of the cup there will have been 5 weeks. Whats that equate to? A pint and a pack of crisps per week? Times are not that hard.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BESTY, BraddersFC, Clearwing, Cotillion, DABHAND, fosdyke99, Greavsie, Homenaway, Karen, Lincoln Imp, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr. Zucchini Head, Paddyfc, PCollinson1990, Raggytash, The FC Aces, tigersteve, Touchliner, Towns88, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,8201,73276,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM