Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:44 am
freddyfox73 wrote:
Many many Cas fans are apprehensive about this game and rightly so. We cannot afford to give you a start like last time. We'd be committing suicide.
However you'd think that whoever wins this lifts the cup
Hopefully its a sunny day and a great crowd with the Kcom rocking

All the best next week FC but I hope we pip you in a classic


I think Cas have to be favourites given how you have played. Personally I think its too close to call. If we cant cut down the space and time for their playmakers they will kill us on the edges. At the same time if they cant match us physically and stop the quick play the balls we will overrun them. Cas are the more consistent but I dont know who wins if both sides are at their best. It will come down to a handful of key moments and who executes them the best.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:32 am
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I think Cas have to be favourites given how you have played. Personally I think its too close to call. If we cant cut down the space and time for their playmakers they will kill us on the edges. At the same time if they cant match us physically and stop the quick play the balls we will overrun them. Cas are the more consistent but I dont know who wins if both sides are at their best. It will come down to a handful of key moments and who executes them the best.


Still need to improve our discipline as despite the easy win, think we easily lost the penalty count, our defence stood up to the pressure though, we can't give Cas that many chances.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:51 am
Dave K. wrote:
Still need to improve our discipline as despite the easy win, think we easily lost the penalty count, our defence stood up to the pressure though, we can't give Cas that many chances.


That game isnt a great example really. Alot of those penalties on our own line seemed deliberate to allow us to keep our line in tact. Holding down first tackle after a kick had been blocked and the tackle count restarted for example. Cynical, but smart play. Conceding a penalty isnt always a bad thing.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:57 am
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
That game isnt a great example really. Alot of those penalties on our own line seemed deliberate to allow us to keep our line in tact. Holding down first tackle after a kick had been blocked and the tackle count restarted for example. Cynical, but smart play. Conceding a penalty isnt always a bad thing.


A couple were this type of pens, but we still gave away a few last in the tackle, couple of dumb ones like taking the player off the ball

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:31 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Need to stop eden after his 5 tries today making 5 hat tricks in the last six games. I'm pretty sure I'd score 30 tries a year on the wing at cas

Hubby interviewed Lynchy after yesterday's game and suggested that even he could score down that wing! It proves that the big threat isn't just who's on the wing but who's servicing that wing which when you consider it's Gale, you can see why anyone on that wing is going to score for fun.
Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:45 am
Karen wrote:
Hubby interviewed Lynchy after yesterday's game and suggested that even he could score down that wing! It proves that the big threat isn't just who's on the wing but who's servicing that wing which when you consider it's Gale, you can see why anyone on that wing is going to score for fun.


Hope Wattsy is working on his game plan right now :)

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:40 am
Wilde 3 wrote:
Hope Wattsy is working on his game plan right now :)

You jest, but I had to walk away from a Cas fan in the supporter's bar yesterday as he basically said that our game plan all along that day was to take Gale out at whatever cost. I was so angry it's a shame I wasn't wearing the Magic shirt!! :lol:
Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:18 pm
Wouldnt worry about what the bookies have this priced up as. They had wigan as 8 point faves v Leigh and Catalans as faves v hudds!!

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:44 pm
Karen wrote:
You jest, but I had to walk away from a Cas fan in the supporter's bar yesterday as he basically said that our game plan all along that day was to take Gale out at whatever cost. I was so angry it's a shame I wasn't wearing the Magic shirt!! :lol:


Unbelievable isn't it! We must have also shared that tactic with McShane for him to run in and knee Gale in the head too!

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:27 pm
Karen wrote:
Hubby interviewed Lynchy after yesterday's game and suggested that even he could score down that wing! It proves that the big threat isn't just who's on the wing but who's servicing that wing which when you consider it's Gale, you can see why anyone on that wing is going to score for fun.


I agree with that.
Its also no coincidence that a class centre like Shenton provides Eden with mostly walk in tries.
