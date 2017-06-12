|
freddyfox73 wrote:
Many many Cas fans are apprehensive about this game and rightly so. We cannot afford to give you a start like last time. We'd be committing suicide.
However you'd think that whoever wins this lifts the cup
Hopefully its a sunny day and a great crowd with the Kcom rocking
All the best next week FC but I hope we pip you in a classic
I think Cas have to be favourites given how you have played. Personally I think its too close to call. If we cant cut down the space and time for their playmakers they will kill us on the edges. At the same time if they cant match us physically and stop the quick play the balls we will overrun them. Cas are the more consistent but I dont know who wins if both sides are at their best. It will come down to a handful of key moments and who executes them the best.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:32 am
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Still need to improve our discipline as despite the easy win, think we easily lost the penalty count, our defence stood up to the pressure though, we can't give Cas that many chances.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:51 am
Dave K. wrote:
That game isnt a great example really. Alot of those penalties on our own line seemed deliberate to allow us to keep our line in tact. Holding down first tackle after a kick had been blocked and the tackle count restarted for example. Cynical, but smart play. Conceding a penalty isnt always a bad thing.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:57 am
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
A couple were this type of pens, but we still gave away a few last in the tackle, couple of dumb ones like taking the player off the ball
Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:31 am
Jake the Peg wrote:
Need to stop eden after his 5 tries today making 5 hat tricks in the last six games. I'm pretty sure I'd score 30 tries a year on the wing at cas
Hubby interviewed Lynchy after yesterday's game and suggested that even he could score down that wing! It proves that the big threat isn't just who's on the wing but who's servicing that wing which when you consider it's Gale, you can see why anyone on that wing is going to score for fun.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:45 am
Karen wrote:
Hope Wattsy is working on his game plan right now
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:40 am
Wilde 3 wrote:
Hope Wattsy is working on his game plan right now
You jest, but I had to walk away from a Cas fan in the supporter's bar yesterday as he basically said that our game plan all along that day was to take Gale out at whatever cost. I was so angry it's a shame I wasn't wearing the Magic shirt!!
