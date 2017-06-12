freddyfox73 wrote: Many many Cas fans are apprehensive about this game and rightly so. We cannot afford to give you a start like last time. We'd be committing suicide.

However you'd think that whoever wins this lifts the cup

Hopefully its a sunny day and a great crowd with the Kcom rocking



All the best next week FC but I hope we pip you in a classic

I think Cas have to be favourites given how you have played. Personally I think its too close to call. If we cant cut down the space and time for their playmakers they will kill us on the edges. At the same time if they cant match us physically and stop the quick play the balls we will overrun them. Cas are the more consistent but I dont know who wins if both sides are at their best. It will come down to a handful of key moments and who executes them the best.