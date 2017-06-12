WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:44 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10474
freddyfox73 wrote:
Many many Cas fans are apprehensive about this game and rightly so. We cannot afford to give you a start like last time. We'd be committing suicide.
However you'd think that whoever wins this lifts the cup
Hopefully its a sunny day and a great crowd with the Kcom rocking

All the best next week FC but I hope we pip you in a classic


I think Cas have to be favourites given how you have played. Personally I think its too close to call. If we cant cut down the space and time for their playmakers they will kill us on the edges. At the same time if they cant match us physically and stop the quick play the balls we will overrun them. Cas are the more consistent but I dont know who wins if both sides are at their best. It will come down to a handful of key moments and who executes them the best.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:32 am
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17817
Location: Back in Hull.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
I think Cas have to be favourites given how you have played. Personally I think its too close to call. If we cant cut down the space and time for their playmakers they will kill us on the edges. At the same time if they cant match us physically and stop the quick play the balls we will overrun them. Cas are the more consistent but I dont know who wins if both sides are at their best. It will come down to a handful of key moments and who executes them the best.


Still need to improve our discipline as despite the easy win, think we easily lost the penalty count, our defence stood up to the pressure though, we can't give Cas that many chances.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:51 am
Mr. Zucchini Head
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10474
Dave K. wrote:
Still need to improve our discipline as despite the easy win, think we easily lost the penalty count, our defence stood up to the pressure though, we can't give Cas that many chances.


That game isnt a great example really. Alot of those penalties on our own line seemed deliberate to allow us to keep our line in tact. Holding down first tackle after a kick had been blocked and the tackle count restarted for example. Cynical, but smart play. Conceding a penalty isnt always a bad thing.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:57 am
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17817
Location: Back in Hull.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
That game isnt a great example really. Alot of those penalties on our own line seemed deliberate to allow us to keep our line in tact. Holding down first tackle after a kick had been blocked and the tackle count restarted for example. Cynical, but smart play. Conceding a penalty isnt always a bad thing.


A couple were this type of pens, but we still gave away a few last in the tackle, couple of dumb ones like taking the player off the ball
