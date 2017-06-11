In a way shame we have to meet at this stage. cas v hull at Wembley would have being an epic final, not just in the rugbby sense but also because many Hull fans have a soft spot for Cas (dunno if that is mutual) and from my experience got on well with cas fans, and certainly don't have the arrogance of some teams supporters.
