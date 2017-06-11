WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:35 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Don't worry. Its just those mind games again. 1/2 means the bookies think that if the fixture was played 3 times Hull would win once and Cas twice. Hardly runaway favourites.
....and here's me thinking it meant put on £2 and win £1.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:37 pm
Towns88 wrote:
1/2 is far from conclusive . I reckon we win be roughly 4-6 point favourites, which I think is fair. It's an acknowledgement of what could be a close game that may go either way. Hull will be 6/4 I would guess.

I'd love it to be a close game. The hard thing for us will be (obviously) dealing with your unparalleled attacking threats and managing our own enthusiasm/emotions. Our squad will be up for this one, I'm pretty confident of that, but worry is that may translate to penalties/errors which you guys can punish ruthlessly. I hope we get Bentham, need a ref that will let it flow.
Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:37 pm
ccs wrote:
....and here's me thinking it meant put on £2 and win £1.


Your point being?

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:40 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Your point being?
It's nothing to do with winning 2 and losing 1, it's the bookies way of maximising their profits.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:48 pm
ccs wrote:
It's nothing to do with winning 2 and losing 1, it's the bookies way of maximising their profits.


They always give themselves a margin obviously. You will never see one team on 1/2 and the other 2/1 because that would take away their edge. But in real terms thats what the prices signify. I've just looked and we are 17/10. The bigger the price the more the bookie wants you to bet on it. 17/10 tells you they are favouring Cas but arent too sure, because its not a price that is going to tempt too many into a punt.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:55 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Mrs Barista wrote:
I'd love it to be a close game. The hard thing for us will be (obviously) dealing with your unparalleled attacking threats and managing our own enthusiasm/emotions. Our squad will be up for this one, I'm pretty confident of that, but worry is that may translate to penalties/errors which you guys can punish ruthlessly. I hope we get Bentham, need a ref that will let it flow.



If we don't match your enthusiasm then we haven't got a prayer. It was the 1 game I wanted to avoid. Cup holders away from home last 8. It will be close either way. There's no way we are rocking up to the kc and blowing you away and on the flip side I'm hoping we learnt a lot from being 18 0 down after 15 mins at your place.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:19 pm
Towns88 wrote:
[*][*][*]If we don't match your enthusiasm then we haven't got a prayer. It was the 1 game I wanted to avoid. Cup holders away from home last 8. It will be close either way. There's no way we are rocking up to the kc and blowing you away and on the flip side I'm hoping we learnt a lot from being 18 0 down after 15 mins at your place.

Think the winner has a great chance of going all the way.
Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:25 pm
Schofield gone for Cas (and for the treble)
Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:52 pm
freddyfox73 Stevo's Armpit

Many many Cas fans are apprehensive about this game and rightly so. We cannot afford to give you a start like last time. We'd be committing suicide.
However you'd think that whoever wins this lifts the cup
Hopefully its a sunny day and a great crowd with the Kcom rocking

All the best next week FC but I hope we pip you in a classic

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:04 pm
In a way shame we have to meet at this stage. cas v hull at Wembley would have being an epic final, not just in the rugbby sense but also because many Hull fans have a soft spot for Cas (dunno if that is mutual) and from my experience got on well with cas fans, and certainly don't have the arrogance of some teams supporters.
