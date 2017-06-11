ccs wrote: It's nothing to do with winning 2 and losing 1, it's the bookies way of maximising their profits.

They always give themselves a margin obviously. You will never see one team on 1/2 and the other 2/1 because that would take away their edge. But in real terms thats what the prices signify. I've just looked and we are 17/10. The bigger the price the more the bookie wants you to bet on it. 17/10 tells you they are favouring Cas but arent too sure, because its not a price that is going to tempt too many into a punt.