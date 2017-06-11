Many many Cas fans are apprehensive about this game and rightly so. We cannot afford to give you a start like last time. We'd be committing suicide.
However you'd think that whoever wins this lifts the cup
Hopefully its a sunny day and a great crowd with the Kcom rocking
All the best next week FC but I hope we pip you in a classic
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Airlie1984, djcXIII, Emley Cat, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, freddyfox73, Google [Bot], Karen, knockersbumpMKII, mwindass, rodney_trotter, threepennystander, Tinkerman23, Uppo58, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 203 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|