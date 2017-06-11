WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

 
Post a reply

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:34 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25804
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
You've just unintentionally come up with a good nickname there. The Manu-Facturer.


Bl00dy spell checker :lol:

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:32 pm
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2506
Location: advertising my villa
Junior Moors on crutches after game. Looked bad. Nice boost for you.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:16 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24754
Location: West Yorkshire
cas all the way wrote:
Junior Moors on crutches after game. Looked bad. Nice boost for you.

Has he been to the Tim Sheens triage of doom?
Image

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:40 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25804
cas all the way wrote:
Junior Moors on crutches after game. Looked bad. Nice boost for you.



I'll see your junior moors and raise you mark sneyd, gareth ellis, danny houghton, chris green, scott taylor, mark minichello and sika manu.

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:44 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24754
Location: West Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
I'll see your junior moors and raise you mark sneyd, gareth ellis, danny houghton, chris green, scott taylor, mark minichello and sika manu.

No wonder Cas are hot favourites with the bookies, even before our absentee list is confirmed...
Image

Re: Castleford Cup Game - Timely Boosts?

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:48 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25804
Need to stop eden after his 5 tries today making 5 hat tricks in the last six games. I'm pretty sure I'd score 30 tries a year on the wing at cas
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: C for Cuckoo, ComeOnYouUll, DannyB, davey37, FC-Steward, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Irregular Hoops, Jake the Peg, Large Paws, London FC Fan, Mild mannered Janitor, MR FRISK, Mr. Zucchini Head, mwindass, nleech, oooh Gravy!, PCollinson1990, rodney_trotter, rover 2000, Sheephead, swissfan, threepennystander, tommyfinn, Touchliner, Wilde 3 and 253 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,9222,64676,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
24
- 25WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
24
- 32HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 54HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
12
- 26BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 8DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
20
- 52YORK  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
62
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
36
- 12KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 24HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 24BARROW  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
12
- 36FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
36
- 16WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM