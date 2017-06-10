6 first teamers missed out last night. Obviously Sneyd won't make it, Ellis highly unlikely. Do we think Taylor, Mini, Houghton or Green will return to "boost" our chances? Not really got insight but hunch would be these 4 will come into contention.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: *H*FC, anijay, Bombed Out, ComeOnYouUll, edinburgh fan, fosdyke99, FrEaK-HullFC, Google Adsense [Bot], Homenaway, hull2524, Jake the Peg, knockersbumpMKII, Mild Rover, shauney, simon_tem, tommyfinn, Towns88, weighman and 226 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|