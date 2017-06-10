WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Trin laureate

Re: Trin laureate

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:26 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5942
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Wonder if he can add a few lines rhyming Grix and pricks after today.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:19 am
Brian Maiden Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 24, 2016 9:21 am
Posts: 5
Gail Lofthouse Syndrome.... Over-hamming the accent made it slightly irritating to me!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:43 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1534
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Brilliant :CLAP:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:49 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 469
Brian Maiden wrote:
Gail Lofthouse Syndrome.... Over-hamming the accent made it slightly irritating to me!


Doing it in a very strong Yorkshire accent is literally the whole point of it though. I doubt he actually speaks like that all the time.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:05 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25889
Location: Poodle Power!
jakeyg95 wrote:
Doing it in a very strong Yorkshire accent is literally the whole point of it though. I doubt he actually speaks like that all the time.


Nobody has ever spoken like that, certainly not in the last 50 years.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:05 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3095
vastman wrote:
Nobody has ever spoken like that, certainly not in the last 50 years.

I suppose it depends where you've been working over the last 40years Vasty :thumb:

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:38 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25889
Location: Poodle Power!
Big lads mate wrote:
I suppose it depends where you've been working over the last 40years Vasty :thumb:


Maybe, but i think it's fair to say he's exagerating a little for effect, and why not it works well enough.

It reminds me a bit of that Fev fan who gained some media exsposure some years back. Always banging on about tripe'y Joe etc. I met him once and he was nowhere near as broad in reality, made me a bit cynical.

Was it Ian Clayton???
SUPPORT SWAG...

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:54 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3095
vastman wrote:
Maybe, but i think it's fair to say he's exagerating a little for effect, and why not it works well enough.

It reminds me a bit of that Fev fan who gained some media exsposure some years back. Always banging on about tripe'y Joe etc. I met him once and he was nowhere near as broad in reality, made me a bit cynical.

Was it Ian Clayton???

Yes your right Vasty,I've been in his company as well,now that was a false Yorkshire accent . :roll:

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:03 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5078
Location: Over there
It helps with rhyming though. How else are you going to rhyme "about" with "apart" except by making it "abart".

I liked it. Very clever.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
