Wonder if he can add a few lines rhyming Grix and pricks after today.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:19 am
Gail Lofthouse Syndrome.... Over-hamming the accent made it slightly irritating to me!
Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:43 am
Brilliant
Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:49 pm
Brian Maiden wrote:
Gail Lofthouse Syndrome.... Over-hamming the accent made it slightly irritating to me!
Doing it in a very strong Yorkshire accent is literally the whole point of it though. I doubt he actually speaks like that all the time.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:05 pm
jakeyg95 wrote:
Doing it in a very strong Yorkshire accent is literally the whole point of it though. I doubt he actually speaks like that all the time.
Nobody has ever spoken like that, certainly not in the last 50 years.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:05 pm
vastman wrote:
Nobody has ever spoken like that, certainly not in the last 50 years.
I suppose it depends where you've been working over the last 40years Vasty
Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:38 pm
Big lads mate wrote:
I suppose it depends where you've been working over the last 40years Vasty
Maybe, but i think it's fair to say he's exagerating a little for effect, and why not it works well enough.
It reminds me a bit of that Fev fan who gained some media exsposure some years back. Always banging on about tripe'y Joe etc. I met him once and he was nowhere near as broad in reality, made me a bit cynical.
Was it Ian Clayton???
Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:54 pm
vastman wrote:
Maybe, but i think it's fair to say he's exagerating a little for effect, and why not it works well enough.
It reminds me a bit of that Fev fan who gained some media exsposure some years back. Always banging on about tripe'y Joe etc. I met him once and he was nowhere near as broad in reality, made me a bit cynical.
Was it Ian Clayton???
Yes your right Vasty,I've been in his company as well,now that was a false Yorkshire accent .
Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:03 pm
It helps with rhyming though. How else are you going to rhyme "about" with "apart" except by making it "abart".
I liked it. Very clever.
