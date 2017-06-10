WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Trin laureate

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Trin laureate

 
Post a reply

Re: Trin laureate

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 9:26 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5940
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Wonder if he can add a few lines rhyming Grix and pricks after today.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Trin laureate

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:19 am
Brian Maiden Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Sep 24, 2016 9:21 am
Posts: 5
Gail Lofthouse Syndrome.... Over-hamming the accent made it slightly irritating to me!

Re: Trin laureate

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 11:43 am
FIL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 18, 2009 4:17 pm
Posts: 1534
Location: A Minion on the Trinity rollercoaster !!
Brilliant :CLAP:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, Big lads mate, Brian Maiden, cocker, coco the fullback, cosmicat, Egg Banjo, FIL, financialtimes, hudders, JBURT82, JINJER, judge the jules, Lockers700, PopTart, Prince Buster, Red, White and Blue, steadygetyerboots-on, supercat, Trinity1315, Upanunder, vastman, victarmeldrew, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, WF Rhino and 266 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,5821,78176,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
YORK  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM