Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:37 pm
https://twitter.com/YorkshireProse/stat ... 9936218113

Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:00 pm
Really good that
Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:24 pm
djcool wrote:
https://twitter.com/YorkshireProse/status/873496789936218113


Don't usually like that OTT Yarkshire stuff, but that was actually pretty clever - well done.
Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:27 pm
Brilliant, there are some cracking lines in there.

How many are "daring to dream" ?

Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:35 pm
vastman wrote:
Don't usually like that OTT Yarkshire stuff, but that was actually pretty clever - well done.


OTT ? That's how we talk.
Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:49 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
OTT ? That's how we talk.


Of course it is :LIAR: Apart from Sandal obviously.
Sat Jun 10, 2017 1:52 pm
Excellent - very clever piece and when delivered in Yorkshire dialect even better

Sat Jun 10, 2017 2:43 pm
Great piece, well delivered :CLAP: I'm afraid the Yorkshire dialect is slowly getting diluted with heavy industry gone, plus nobody talks much nowadays, it's all social media crap. It's a shame but that's progress :roll:

Sat Jun 10, 2017 3:11 pm
Thought it was good.
