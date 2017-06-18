WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Warrington in the cup

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:54 am
2 stone cold drops by Wire given as penalties against Wigan, yet when MM does the same in near identical circumstances it's given as a knock on and scrum feed to Warrington! I don't care which interpretation he gives but it HAS to be the same for both sides!

On Wigan's performance. I thought the returnees made a massive difference to the steel and resolve across the team but, not unsurprisingly, we were a little rusty. I think the handling will improve once we get a more settled side too.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:53 am
Sam's organisation of the defence and the attack from behind the play is invaluable, you just don't get that from Tierney or Escare.

Good to see 'the move' back in full flow again and causing havoc :D
21 - 19 - 4

Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Swearing harms children

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:01 am
Orrell Lad wrote:
Sam's organisation of the defence and the attack from behind the play is invaluable, you just don't get that from Tierney or Escare.

Good to see 'the move' back in full flow again and causing havoc :D


It broke them open at least twice. That was the most heartening thing about yesterday, as we've not looked capable of unlocking defences for too long this season.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:35 am
I thought that the returnees did very well considering the time they have been away, the pressure, and the conditions. Makes you wonder how the table would look if we had been running at an 85/90% injury free compliment for the season..... A relatively uninjured squad would have had a clean sweet, despite the very good team Cas have currently.
Officially RLFAN's most Doe-eyed Happy Clapper.

Big Steve wrote:
The Internet has provided some wonderful creativity, opportunities and knowledge sharing but it has also given a worldwide forum for people you would leave a full pint behind in the pub to avoid having to listen to them.

aboveusonlypie...
If you don't bother to go to the game when you live in the locality then you are not really a fan and therefore your views are invalid. It's simple.

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 11:49 am
Great to get a win at last and even better that it seems the returnees came through unscathed.
That last two minutes though, not good for the ticker :D

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 2:14 pm
A really sloppy performance, but I'll take the win.

The difference between anyone else on the books and Tomkins at FB is night and day.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:14 pm
Sam Powell received a caution from the disciplinary panel for standing on an opponent? I've watched it twice but didn't see it. Anybody know what this is referring to? Ratchford has been charged grade B for tripping Tomkins.

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:17 pm
Wait grade B for Ratchford? I thought Tomkins dived?

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 7:18 pm
Two professional fouls that didn't result in yellow cards and a 14-7 penalty count against us.

Safe to say we got a rough ride on Saturday. I thought we played the game at a greater pace and with more intensity then Wire for at least the first hour or so but that resulted in us actually being penalised. In the end the penalty count combined with our errors and the match fitness of our returning players in that heat nearly did for us.

No better way for the returning lads to get match fit mind.
