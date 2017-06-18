2 stone cold drops by Wire given as penalties against Wigan, yet when MM does the same in near identical circumstances it's given as a knock on and scrum feed to Warrington! I don't care which interpretation he gives but it HAS to be the same for both sides!



On Wigan's performance. I thought the returnees made a massive difference to the steel and resolve across the team but, not unsurprisingly, we were a little rusty. I think the handling will improve once we get a more settled side too.